Justin Bieber tried to scare David Beckham on 'Ellen,' and the athlete barely flinched

Olivia Singh
TheEllenShow/YouTubeJustin Bieber tried to prank David Beckham on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’
  • David Beckham appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and was interrupted by Justin Bieber during his interview.
  • Beckham was talking to DeGeneres about his family’s longtime friendship with Bieber when the 26-year-old “Changes” singer unexpectedly popped out of a nearby box and screamed.
  • The 44-year-old athlete barely flinched and instead looked slightly surprised and delighted by the random appearance.
  • “I really didn’t think that was going to happen,” Beckham said, leading Bieber to hug him, apologise, and leave.
