Justin Bieber Is Dating A Victoria's Secret Model Fresh Off His Split From Selena Gomez—Here's Today's Buzz

- Twitter.comVictoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin tweeted this now-controversial photo during last week’s lingerie show.Just days after announcing his split from Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, 18, took 19-year-old Victoria’s secret model Barbara Palvin to see “The Lion King” in NYC. The two met when Bieber performed at the lingerie show last week, but Palvin is already feeling the heat from Bieber fans, leading her to tweet “last time im saying it. please calm down.there is nothing going on w him.i met him and did a pic w him. wouldnt u do the same?:)” Gomez is only adding fuel to the fire by also tweeting incriminating photos of her ex and his latest galpal.
- Jay-Z and Coldplay have announced they will co-headline “a very special” show on New Year’s Eve at the Barclays centre in Brooklyn, New York. They previously rang in the New Year together in Las Vegas in 2010 and are close personal friends.
- Fresh off their African honeymoon, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake traveled to the Rockaways in Queens, New York on Saturday to help Hurricane Sandy victims. The newlyweds helped deliver a truck full of supplies, including backpacks filled with food.
- Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 38th birthday (!) Saturday night at The Darby in NYC. In addition to the star-studded guest list including Jonah Hill, Miranda Kerr and a performance by Gary Clark Jr., the actor also made a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross.
- In the midst of parental abuse allegations, 14-year-old “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter was spotted with her current guardian, sister Shanelle Workman, repping NY Giants gear at a farmer’s market in Studio City on Sunday.
- A former firefighter with a history of harassing Madonna has been convicted of resisting arrest outside the singer’s New York apartment back in September 2010. Robert Linhart, who once spray-painted “Madonna, I need you” on home, was found guilty by a jury on Friday
- Judy Garland’s iconic blue gingham dress from “The Wizard Of Oz” fetched a cool green $480,000 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills this weekend, while Steve McQueen’s racing jacket went for $50,000.
- Demi Moore celebrated her 50th birthday in the far east while wearing traditional garb.
