Justin Bieber broke down in tears after his MTV VMA performance

Justin Bieber got emotional Sunday night after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in five years.

The 21-year-old did a medley of his summer hit “Where Are U Now” and his new single “What Do You Mean?” which just premiered on Friday, breaking the record for the fastest song to hit number one on iTunes.

After an overwhelmingly positive response from the crowd, Biebs was overcome with emotion during the applause:

And then he just broke down:

The reaction on social media was pretty positive:

