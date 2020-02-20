Watch Justin Bieber put his own spin on 'Smelly Cat' from 'Friends' and make up a dance for TikTok on 'Carpool Karaoke'

CBSJustin Bieber and James Corden teamed up for a new ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment.
- Justin Bieber joined James Corden for the latest instalment of “Carpool Karaoke” on CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” as part of a week-long takeover titled “Justin Bieber Week.”
- The 25-year-old singer gave Corden some “tips” to create TikTok-approved choreography for his track “Yummy,” which is from his recently-released album “Changes.”
- Bieber also spoke about his love for NBC’s “Friends,” which he often watches with “extraordinary” wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and said his personality is a mix of Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani.
- The “Intentions” singer went on to give his best “How you doin’?” impression and then put his own spin on Phoebe Buffay’s well-known song “Smelly Cat.”
