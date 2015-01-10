It Looks Like Calvin Klein Photoshopped Justin Bieber To Give Him A Bigger Bulge

Teenage girls have been going crazy for the new Calvin Klein ad campaign, which features a buff Justin Bieber posing in just his boxer shorts.

But it turns out Biebs might not be as quite as sculptured as the ads make out.

Pop music website BreatheHeavy.com claims to have obtained original images from the shoot, before they reached the editing studio. We can’t verify just yet whether these images are real. But, for the record, here they are:

on

As you can see from the before-and-after images, Calvin Klein has given Bieber a full photoshop makeover: Complete with a buffer body, more sharply defined contours, and a bigger … package.

Amusingly, for a badboy often accused of having an over-inflated ego, Calvin Klein also appears to have reduced the size of Bieber’s head.

Business Insider has contacted Calvin Klein to find out whether these photos are genuine. This article will be updated once it has been received.

Gawker says a source told BreatheHeavy.com that Bieber was a nightmare on set, adding: “he was basically a douche. He hit on [fellow model] Lara [Stone] several times and she had to stop him, basically calling him out on being just a child.”

We can’t get on the BreatheHeavy.com site right now as it appears to have crashed under the weight of visitors looking to get a glimpse of what the real Bieber looks like in his briefs.

They could just try here instead:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.