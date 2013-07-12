Justin Bieber Called Bill Clinton To apologise After Cursing Him Out On-Tape

On Tuesday, a video surfaced in which Justin Bieber slams former President Bill Clinton by shouting “F— You Bill Clinton” while Windexing a picture of his face after peeing into a restaurant mop bucket.



The whole thing is super classy.

And although the video was allegedly from months ago, Bieber felt a need to apologise.

Both to his fans:

In life u will make mistakes and people will try and tear u down…but u gotta stay positive. Stay strong..and learn to be better..and.. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 10, 2013

…always live to serve others and The Lord. #growingeveryday — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 10, 2013

And Bill Clinton himself:

Hashtag #greatguy.

Prior to the tweet, “Extra” reports that Bieber reached out to Clinton and apologized for disrespecting him. The two, who have met before, reportedly had a great conversation.

“Clinton accepted Justin’s apology,” adds the “Extra” source. “And told the pop star to be conscious of the friends he keeps and to focus on the good work he is doing.”

Judging by Bieber’s friends’ latest troublesome actions, the 19-year-old should really start listening to the former prez. Especially if he wants to stay on-again with girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Here’s the video in which Bieber cusses out Clinton:

Justin Bieber Pisses Into Restaurant Mop Bucket — ‘F*** Bill Clinton!’ – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe

