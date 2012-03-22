Justin Bieber By The Numbers: 600 Girls Scream His Name As He Wears $900 Sneakers

Justin Bieber graces the cover of this month’s Complex Magazine with a bloody, beaten up face.It’s a different look for the pretty boy, who usually appears more clean cut and is even the subject of the blog, Lesbians Who Look Like Justin Bieber.

Complex puts the pint-sized pop star in the interview ringer, revealing a few little-known facts about the 18-year-old singer.

So instead of relaying them to you in quotes, we decided to break down the article in numbers.

Here’s what we learned:



2009: The year Bieber’s debut album “My World” was released.

$900: Cost of the Balenciaga high-tops Bieber is wearing when he shows up to the InterContinental Carlton Cannes for the NRJ Awards.

600: The number of girls outside of the music studio where Bieber has been recording his latest album.

$98 million: Amount his documentary “Never Say Never” raked in at the box office.

30: The number of minutes Bieber is running late for the red carpet at the NRJ Awards in Cannes.

26: Bieber’s latest single “Boyfriend” will be released on March 26. A sample of the lyrics: “Tell me what you like, dear/ Tell me what you don’t/ I could be your Buzz Lightyear/ Fly across the globe/ You don’t even need to fight, dear/ You already know/ I can make you shine bright/ Like you’re laying in the snow, burr.”

19: The age of Bieber’s pop star girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

18: Age of the singer, who became legal on March 1.

17: The age of Bieber’s mother when he was born.

16: Bieber’s age when he and the rest of his family all got tattoos of seagulls—inspired by Richard Bach‘s book “Jonathan Livingston Seagull.”

13: Bieber’s age when his manager Scooter Braun discovered him on YouTube.

12 million: Albums sold worldwide throughout his career.

5: The number of subsequent releases to “My World.” “My World 2.0,” “My Worlds Acoustic,” “My Worlds the Collection,” the soundtrack album “Never Say Never: The Remixes,” and most recently, the Christmas album “Under the Mistletoe.”

4: The number in Bieber’s posse when he arrived at the NRJ Awards. That includes his publicist, manager, marketer and security guard.

4pm: The time Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun wakes him up from a nap to conduct the Complex Magazine interview.

3: The number of years ago Bieber entered the music scene.

2: “Believe” is the name of Bieber’s second, official follow-up to “My World.”

1: The one thing Braun tells Bieber all the time: “Don’t be in such a rush to appease the adult audience and try to be a grown-up. Just be 18—and people will relate to that.”

0: The number of cigarettes Bieber has smoked in his lifetime.

Now watch Bieber get bruised and bloody in this Complex Magazine video shoot:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.