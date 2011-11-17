Justin Bieber's Baby Mama Suit Disappears and People Names Its Sexiest Man -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Guess what? After all that fuss, Mariah Yeater just dropped her paternity suit against Justin Bieber without a word.
- People has named Bradley Cooper its 2011 Sexiest Man Alive — so take that, 24-year-old-dating Jennifer Lopez.
- Nicole Snooki Polizzi is going to court to try to break ties with the licensing company she sold her name to — likely to try to find a company that will make her more money off it.
- Current George Clooney flame Stacy Keibler and his ex Elisabetta Canalis had to sit awkwardly close to each other at an event. Clooney, on the other hand, wasn’t even there — he’s got a radar that keeps him clear of social situations that might inspire sweating.
- After inking a new E! deal that keeps her on the network through 2014, Chelsea Handler rewarded her 138 staffers with cash bonuses of $1,000 each.
- And Lisa Vanderpump, the British, dog-toting star of “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,” may be getting her own Bravo spinoff.
