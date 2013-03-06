Watch A Stadium Full Of Fans Boo Justin Bieber For Being 2 Hours Late

Photo: Shutterstock

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was reported to be two hours late yesterday to a show at London’s O2 Arena, angering fans and their parents.According to some witness accounts, the star’s late arrival led to boos from the crowd.



“They were playing Michael Jackson song, after song, after song – it was so annoying,” one fan told the BBC.

“Everyone was on edge and as more time passed, everyone was getting more worried and booing.”

One video uploaded to YouTube appears to show a packed O2 Arena — which has a capacity of 20,000 — booing Bieber while Michael Jackson plays.



Another video, uploaded by The Telegraph, appears to show widespread booing at the show.

According to the Independent, Bieber was due on stage at 8.30pm but did not arrive until 10.30pm, forcing many fans to leave the concert early in a bid to catch the last train home at 12.15pm.

Bieber has been defending himself on Twitter, claiming that he was only 40 minutes late and blaming the media for the controversy, before apologizing to anyone upset.

The event comes just days after Bieber was ejected from a London nightclub on his 19th birthday, leading to him to proclaim it the “worst birthday“.

He has 4 more sold out nights to play at London’s O2 Arena this week.



