Justin Bieber Bond Set At $US2,500

A Florida judge has set Justin Bieber’s bond at $US2,500 for DUI, resisting arrest, and driving with an expired licence.

Bieber was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly drag racing and driving under the influence.



The pop star reportedly told police that he was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

During his arrest, Bieber was swearing at police officers and demanding to know why they stopped him. A police report says that Bieber reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

This is Bieber’s second recent run-in with the law. Earlier this month, his mansion was raided in connection to an egging incident and his friend was arrested for drug possession.

