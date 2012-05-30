Justin Bieber Being Investigated For Criminal Battery After Attacking Photog—Here's Today's Buzz

Complex MagazineHe was just trying to go to the mall! Justin Bieber attacked a pesky paparazzo who was blocking his car on Sunday and a physical altercation ensued. The photog then called an ambulance after he was told he could get a lot of money out of the incident. Bieber is now being investigated for battery.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel threw a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles. Attendees included former N*Sync members Lance Bass and JC Chasez, as well as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi, Timbaland and Amy Adams.

Meanwhile, “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon went one step further and wed her longtime girlfriend in New York City.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Will Ferrell were both injured during a charity soccer game in Manchester, England. They’re both fine now though Ramsay had to be taken away in a stretcher.

Madonna performed Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in the middle of singing her hit song “Express Yourself”—Gaga’s song has long been called a rip/copy off of “Express Yourself” and it looks like Madge is hoping to add fuel to the fire when she goes on tour.

Mary J. Blige’s Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now charity has been hit by two lawsuits over unpaid bills.

Elvis fans can lie like the King after death. Celebrity auctioneer, Darren Julien is auctioning Presley’s crypt in Memphis, Tenn. next month. The singer was originally laid to rest there next to his mother, Gladys, after his passing Aug. 16, 1977. The pair were later moved to Graceland.

Coming in second place isn’t so sweet anymore on “American Idol.” For the first time ever, the “AI” runnerup will take home as little as $30,000 instead of the previous $175k award.

Lady Gaga canceled a sold-out show in Indonesia after receiving threats of violence claiming her controversial outfits would corrupt youth.

Call him Doctor. Robert De Niro received an honorary doctorate of fine arts during Bates College’s commencement ceremony Sunday.

