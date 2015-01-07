Justin Bieber Has Become The New Face -- And Pretty Much Every Other Body Part -- Of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Justin Bieber has once again stripped to his underwear, but this time he’s getting paid for it.

Popstar/troublemaker Justin Bieber has become Calvin Klein’s newest brand ambassador.

To show off its latest model, the underwear brand has released a host of pictures and a video of the popstar in his Calvin Klein briefs.

The somewhat steamy 30-second video (see below), which will presumably be turned into a TV ad, sees Biebs playing the drums and getting up close and personal with model Lara Stone.

Despite his badboy persona, Biebs’ penchant for wearing dangerously low-hanging pants appears to have made him the perfect fit Calvin Klein.

At the Fashion Rocks event last September, Bieber even stripped down to his red and black Calvins on stage, and his habit for showing off the waistband for his underwear had led to months of speculation he had signed a contract with the brand

The announcement has, predictably, sent teenage girls on Twitter into something of a meltdown.