Justin Bieber Has Become The New Face -- And Pretty Much Every Other Body Part -- Of Calvin Klein

Popstar/troublemaker Justin Bieber has become Calvin Klein’s newest brand ambassador.
To show off its latest model, the underwear brand has released a host of pictures and a video of the popstar in his Calvin Klein briefs.
The somewhat steamy 30-second video (see below), which will presumably be turned into a TV ad, sees Biebs playing the drums and getting up close and personal with model Lara Stone.
Despite his badboy persona, Biebs’ penchant for wearing dangerously low-hanging pants appears to have made him the perfect fit Calvin Klein.
At the Fashion Rocks event last September, Bieber even stripped down to his red and black Calvins on stage, and his habit for showing off the waistband for his underwear had led to months of speculation he had signed a contract with the brand
The announcement has, predictably, sent teenage girls on Twitter into something of a meltdown.
@CalvinKlein @justinbieber You rocked in Calvin Klein congratulations you are amazing, I’m so proud of you as always I love you so much
