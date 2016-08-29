Justin Bieber is finally back on Instagram

He just couldn’t stay away! After deactivating his Instagram account in August and sending his fans into a tailspin, superstar Justin Bieber is now back on the social media platform.

To be fair, it’s hard to stay away when you have a cute new dog to show off to the world named Todd.



The singer vanished from Instagram and caused the hashtag #JustinDeactivatedParty to start trending earlier in August after previously warning his followers to stop lambasting his reported new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, a model and daughter of Lionel Richie.

The new, young couple kept posting pictures of themselves together, and many Beliebers — as the singer’s fans call themselves — did not like this new relationship and made the fact known with nasty comments.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like,” Bieber said on one of his last Instagrams.

@sofiarichie/Instagram A snapshot of Bieber and Richie from Richie’s Instagram.

The hashtag #RIPBeliebers started trending after Bieber posted that his fans were “out of hand,” and Bieber’s high-profile ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, even allegedly weighed in on the fight between Bieber and his fans on Instagram.

It was around then that Bieber decided to exclude himself from this narrative, as Taylor Swift might say, and deleted his account.

But now, not two weeks later, he’s back! And naturally, the hasthag #JustinReactivatedParty is trending worldwide on Twitter.

WHAT A GREAT THING TO WAKE UP TO ON A MONDAY MORNING. Bless #JustinReactivatedParty

— ️ (@biebslayinxo) August 29, 2016

Haha, “#JustinReactivatedParty” is currently trending worldwide – looks like people are happy to see you back on the gram, @justinbieber!

— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) August 29, 2016

Of course, not everyone’s thrilled.

reactivating your Instagram won’t reactivate you career #JustinReactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/Lh53fFoxqo

— bby mia (@Iushgod) August 29, 2016

Deleting Instagram was not the first time that Bieber has attempted to make his life less public. Back in May,

he introduced a no-photo policy that left many of his followers feeling betrayed.

“It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognise me as a human,” Bieber explained in an Instagram post about why he will no longer be taking pictures with fans. “I want to be able to keep my sanity. I realise people will be disappointed but I don’t owe anybody a picture.”

Well, at least now he’s back on Instagram and still giving us pictures in the digital world, like this:



And this:



And most importantly, like this:



