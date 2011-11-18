Bieber's Baby Mama Got Busted -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- TMZ has proof that Justin Bieber’s alleged baby mama was just looking for some cash. A friend of Mariah Yeater’s revealed texts from her in which she asked him to delete texts from her mum where she mentioned someone named Tristan as the father.
- And Bieber’s girlfriend Selena Gomez should be careful. The stalker who’s been showing up at her workplace and threatening to kill her has been released.
- Dave Hester from “Storage Wars” used the word “yuup!” on his show, which is problematic since evidently Trey Songz begins all of his songs with that word. The two are now in a legal battle over the word, which is totally worth the time, money and effort. Here are some more absurd celebrity lawsuits.
- Hugh Jackman is getting rave reviews and big bucks for his new one man show. Too bad it’s only a limited run.
- Joe Jonas is dating a mystery woman. He was seen leaving a restaurant with the brunette in NYC the other night.
