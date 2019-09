Justin Bieber is at Game 7 of the Heat-Pacers series.



He went with the indoor sunglasses, oversized Heat hat, a leather shirt (baseball jersey?), and gold chains.

Depending on what LeBron and Dwyane Wade wear to the postgame press conference, he could be the most ridiculously dressed person in the building.

Biebs:

AP

