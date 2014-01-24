Here Are The Deleted Instagram Photos Justin Bieber Posted Before His Arrest

Justin Bieber was arrested early this morning in Miami on suspicion of DUI and drag racing a rented yellow Lamborghini.

According to the Herald, Bieber told officers he “had a beer, was under the influence of anti-depressants and had been smoking marijuana all day.”

Singer Khalil Sharief was also arrested in another Lamborghini.

Before his arrest, Bieber and Sharief posted images to Instagram that have since been deleted, showing Bieber in and around the Lamborghini, suggesting he may not have been the driver.

Here’s a photo of model Chantel Jeffries driving the yellow Lamborghini Bieber was inside.

