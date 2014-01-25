Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun Finally Speaks Out On Singer's Arrest

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber at the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards in 2012.

Many celebrities tore into Justin Bieber after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing Thursday.

Among those who were mum was one of the singer’s biggest supporters, his manager Scooter Braun.

Braun helped discover Bieber back in 2008 after coming across his YouTube videos.

The talent mogul finally spoke out on the incident offering his support to Bieber on Twitter late in the evening.







