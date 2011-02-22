This Guy Is So Angry Justin Bieber Didn't Get A Grammy He Took Out A Full Page Ad In The NYT To Complain About It

Man the Grammys pissed off a lot of people this year.



The day after Arcade Fire took home the award for Album of the Year an entire Tumblr was created to suss out exactly who they were (as in: who the hell is Arcade Fire?).

And that pales in comparison to the fury of Justin Bieber fans.

But over the weekend a music producer and advertising executive named Steve Stoute took his displeasure to a whole new level.

Stoute took out a full page ad in Sunday’s NYT Style section decrying the Grammy’s complete out-of-touchness with contemporary popular culture. Said Stoute:

“How is it possible in 2001 The Marshall Mathers LP — an album by Emimen that ushered in the Bob Dylan of our time — was beaten out by Steely Dan (no disrespect)….How is it that Justin Bieber, an artist that defines what it means to be an modern artist, did not win Best New Artist?

Indeed!

“What truly inspired the writing of this letter was that the most recent show fed my suspicions. As the show was coming to a close and just prior to presenting the award for Album of the Year, the band Arcade Fire performed ‘Month of May’ – only to… surprise… win the category, and in a moment of sheer coincidence, happened to be prepared to perform ‘Ready to Start.'”

Also? What about the Biebs!

“Interesting that the Grammys understands cultural relevance when it comes to using Eminem’s, Kanye West’s or Justin Bieber’s name in the billing to ensure viewership and to deliver the all too important ratings for its advertisers.”

You have to respect a man willing to take out a full page ad not only to defend Justin Bieber, but will to defend awards shows in general. At this point it’s difficult to remember a time when they weren’t a joke.

And while we’re on the subject, say what you will about print and the power of Twitter, you can’t not take note of a full page ad in the NYT. If only because it must have cost a small fortune.

Full ad scan below.

