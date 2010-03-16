Justin Bieber Snuggles Up To Tina Fey On SNL

Justin Bieber is living the dream.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live, in its attempt to bring big ratings to a Saturday night, has been booking a few big-name hosts and guest, including former Golden Girl Betty White.They also brought in a secret pop star weapon: Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop singer who was discovered on YouTube and recently became a pop culture phenomenon.



He’s on the April 10th episode with Tina Fey hosting, for the one-two punch up for the ratings. Fey is expected to bring back her infamous Sarah Palin impression.

On the Academy Awards’ red carpet, Fey told MTV News: “I’m gonna pick him up like this,” she said, swinging her arms as if she were holding a baby. “And I’m gonna push those bangs out of his face like this [licks her finger], like a mother.”

Here’s Tina talking about Justin:



Movie Trailers – Movies Blog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.