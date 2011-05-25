Justin Bieber Endorses A Broke Money-Losing App Company Owned By A Convicted Felon

Photo: MTV

Options Media Holdings (OPMG) is a small tech outfit based in Boca Raton, Florida.The company produced an app called PhoneGuard that shuts down phones when you’re driving, and it won a celebrity endorsement from none other than Justin Beiber.



The young pop star says he is a belieber in the app, because, as he was quoted as saying in a press release about it, texting and driving is “tragic.”

But… according to the Broward Palm-Beach daily pulp, “the man who created the software has a criminal record that includes being part of a stolen-car ring, according to documents. And analysts have questioned the finances of Options Media, which had almost no money in the bank and a reported $10 million in losses.”

The creator of the company’s app, Anthony Sasso, was convicted of racketeering after investigators found he “was part of a conspiracy to sell stolen and “insurance give-up” cars on used-car lots using bogus vehicle identification numbers and forged documents.”

The CEO of the company has asked Sasso to resign, according to the Pulp: “Sasso will also no longer have voting rights as a stockholder and will have no relationship with the company.”

However, Sasso’s role in the Bieber-endorsed company was not what originally caught the attention of stock analysts.

Penny stocks blogger Timothy Sykes, who first decided to look into the deal had this advice for Bieber: “research a company IN DEPTH before you partner with them and become a 16% owner… Justin Bieber was given 121 million shares at roughly a penny per share, not to mention he will earn royalties on every piece of software he sells in exchange for his promotion which could mean a few million more.”

Citing an SEC filing, Sykes found that,

The company only has enough cash to last for roughly about 45 days more

It’s had to do more than 50 financing deals in the last 2 years to stay alive.

Last year it clocked losses of $10 million

The Bieber camp had no comment on the story.

