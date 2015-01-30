Justin Bieber Apologizes To His Fans In A Facebook Video

Justin Bieber reached out to his fans in a Facebook video on Thursday, saying he’s “not who he was pretending to be.”

The video came after Bieber appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where Bieber was visibly on edge.

“I was really nervous,” said Bieber. “And I think I was nervous because I was afraid of what people are thinking about me right now.”

Bieber admitted to acting arrogant and conceited in the past but seemed to want to turn the page on that behaviour.

The pop star said growing up in the entertainment industry had been tough on him and claimed his public persona was a cover-up for who he really is.

“I just want to make the best impression on people and be kind, and loving, and gentle and soft — and although people can call me a softie — that’s how my mum raised me.”

Bieber’s video has been viewed over 3 million times since he posted it.

Here’s the full clip:

Post by Justin Bieber .

