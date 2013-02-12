Justin Bieber Apologizes For Pot Smoking Photos During 'SNL' Sketch

After photos of Justin Bieber smoking pot in a hotel room with friends hit the web last month, the 18-year-old singer is finally acknowledging — and apologizing — for the incident in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch that aired this weekend.In a bit where he appears on “The Miley Cyrus Show” as her biggest fan, Bieber tells “Cyrus,” “I heard he got busted for smoking weed, and he’s really sorry about it, and that people make mistakes and that he’s never gonna do it again.”



Bieber goes on to insult himself by saying he looks “like an f’n lesbian” and “still has baby teeth.”

But the musician shouldn’t quit his day job to pursue acting anytime soon. Watch below.



