BIEBER: 'I'm Officially Retiring'

Jutsin Bieber dropped a bombshell on Christmas Eve.

The 19-year-old singer announced to his nearly 50 million Twitter followers that he is retiring — with little explanation.







My beloved beliebers I’m officially retiring

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 25, 2013

The media talks a lot about me.They make a up a lot of lies and want me to fail but I’m never leaving you, being a belieber is a lifestyle.

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 25, 2013

Be kind loving to each other, forgive each other as god forgave us through Christ Merry Christmas IM HERE FOREVER

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 25, 2013

The singer pulled a similar stunt last week, joking in a radio interview that he would call it quits after the release of his “Complete My Journals ” album on Monday.

Bieber’s new documentary movie “Believe” opens Christmas Day.

Despite tonight’s announcement, we have a feeling Bieber will come out of retirement and get back into the studio very soon.

