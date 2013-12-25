BIEBER: 'I'm Officially Retiring'

Aly Weisman

Jutsin Bieber dropped a bombshell on Christmas Eve.

The 19-year-old singer announced to his nearly 50 million Twitter followers that he is retiring — with little explanation.



The singer pulled a similar stunt last week, joking in a radio interview that he would call it quits after the release of his “Complete My Journals ” album on Monday.

Bieber’s new documentary movie “Believe” opens Christmas Day.

Despite tonight’s announcement, we have a feeling Bieber will come out of retirement and get back into the studio very soon.

