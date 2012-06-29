Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Brought Into Congress Debate Over Immigration—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Cspan
- “Dexter” executive producer, Sara Colleton, revealed to TV Guide that the show will end after season 8.
- “My Three Sons” star Don Grady died Wednesday at age 68 after a battle with cancer.
- Michael Jackson’s 13-year-old tiger Thriller died of lung cancer at actress-activist Tippi Hedren’s wildlife preserve in California on June 11, the Los Angeles Times reports.
- After “30 Rock,” Alec Baldwin will return to Broadway in Lyle Kessler’s “Orphans.”
- Before Kate Upton was a famous swimsuit model, she was just a nerdy high school student in Florida. Check out this buttoned-up pic from Upton’s high school yearbook.
- Meanwhile, Hilary Duff is baring (almost) all in a teeny bikini just three months after giving birth to her son, Luca.
- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez made a video appearance Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during a debate over Arizona’s controversial immigration law. Congressman Luis Gutierrez used the couple as an example to demonstrate difficulty Arizona law enforcement officials face in trying to determine—based only on sight—who is and is not American. Gomez is from Texas, while Bieber is Canadian. Watch Gutierrez argue his point below while using images of Selena and the Biebs.
