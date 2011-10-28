Guess What Beyonce And Jay-Z Are Having? -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Beyonce and Jay-Z are having a girl…who will presumably run the world.
- Former reality star Lauren Conrad is writing a companion to her style book. This one will be called “Lauren Conrad Beauty.”
- Rapper 50 Cent also wrote another book. It’s called “Playground,” and it’s geared toward young adults. Fitty hopes his book will encourage bullies to change their ways, which is a sharp contrast to the messages in some of his music.
- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez adopted a puppy together…and as much as that makes us cringe, the puppy is pretty darn cute.
- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is on the road to becoming a New York Times bestseller…again. And she doesn’t know who J.K. Rowling or Maya Angelou is. But are you really surprised?
- Showtime’s newest hit “Homeland,” which is drawing in about a million viewers per episode was renewed for a second season.
