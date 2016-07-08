Justin Bieber and other pop stars parody Kanye West's 'Famous' video with their clothes on

BBC Radio 1 Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen.

In a new video by the BBC, Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, and numerous other pop stars parody Kanye West’s controversial “Famous” video in a fully clothed “SFW version.”

The video is by no means a shot-for-shot remake of West’s nine-minute voyeuristic art piece, which features doubles of Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and many other celebrities in the nude.

Instead, BBC Radio 1 organised a group of stars — including Bieber, Jepsen, Troye Sivan, Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Craig David, Cheryl, and the band 5 Seconds of Summer — to engage in polite conversations and exchange lighthearted compliments over the “Famous” instrumental.

The BBC isn’t the first media outlet to mock West’s video. Last month, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both parodied the video on their respective talk shows.

After releasing the “Famous” video in June, West took to Twitter to invite the celebrities featured in the video to sue him for using their nude likenesses. No lawsuits have officially ensued yet, though R&B singer Ray J is reportedly considering suing West.

Watch the BBC’s video below:

