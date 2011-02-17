16-Year-Old Justin Bieber Is Against Abortion, Possibly Even In Cases Of Rape

Not that anyone cares what he thinks about this subject, but Justin Bieber is against abortion, possibly even in cases of rape.



In the new issue of Rolling Stone, the 16-year-old pop and Twitter sensation drove contributing editor Vanessa Grigoriadis around in his Range Rover, and gave his opinion on a bunch of subjects we now really wish he’d have just shut up about.

Rolling Stone has posted some excerpts from the piece online. On the heavy subject of politics, Bieber is a little shaky:

He isn’t sure what political party he’d support if he was old enough to vote. “I’m not sure about the parties,” Bieber says. “But whatever they have in Korea, that’s bad.”

Better not specify whether you mean North or South Korea, Bieber. Even Sarah Palin can’t keep that straight. He also weighs in on health care, and then he tackles abortion:

[Bieber] does have a solid opinion on abortion. “I really don’t believe in abortion,” Bieber says. “It’s like killing a baby?” How about in cases of rape? “Um. Well, I think that’s really sad, but everything happens for a reason. I guess I haven’t been in that position, so I wouldn’t be able to judge that.”

That last line is getting lost in the blogger fury currently being directed at Bieber over these remarks.

Apparently Bieber was raised by a religious born-again Christian mother, and has shared his conservative stance in the past. But we’re still hoping for some Bieber backlash from his mostly female fans over this one.

