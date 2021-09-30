Everything Justin and Hailey Bieber have said about their marriage, so far

- Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been married since 2018.
- They’ve both been known to talk about their marriage publicly in interviews and on social media.
- The couple has said being married is hard, but tools like marriage counseling have helped.
During an intimate 2020 performance in London, one fan asked the singer what he does on a regular day.
According to E! News, he responded, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do.”
He added, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.” The term “Netflix and chill” is popularly a phrase that means hooking up, or having sex.
Hailey told the publication, “The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”
In an April interview with GQ, Justin said that the first year of marriage, in particular, was a challenge.
“The first year of marriage was really tough,” he said. “Because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'”
“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” he said. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”
He added, “And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”
He said, “I felt like, in the past, we had talked about, you know, me asking the question, and I felt like she would say, ‘yes.'”
He continued, “Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say, you know, because that’s a serious commitment when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and, like, be faithful. That’s huge. Am I able to do that?”
He said he finally decided he was going to “make the decision and follow through with it” because he’s always wanted to be a husband.
Some of the lyrics in the song include, “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah,” and “I’m elated that you are my lady.” And the chorus goes, “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum/That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy.”
When asked what the song was about, he was quick to say, “My sex life. Yeah, I mean it is what it is, right? I’m married now … Is it getting hot in here?”
“It was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why,” she said.
She said that Justin is healthy now, but they were forced to deal with the “in sickness and in health” part of their wedding vows right away.
“We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff,” she said. “Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks.”
“Being able to share that with each other — to have that bond of faith and spirituality — is so [critical] for us,” she said. “Following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It’s everything.”
In a June episode of her YouTube series “A Conversation With …,” Hailey said that their faith is responsible for their successful relationship.
“If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t even be here. We wouldn’t even be together,” she said.
In the 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said that he’s the “emotionally unstable” one in the relationship and that he struggles “with finding peace.”
“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” he said. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”
In the 2020 interview with Elle, Hailey said, “We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
In that same 2020 interview with Elle, Hailey said that she was impressed with Justin’s growth when they got back together.
“Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it. He’s an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with,” she said. “There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I’m lucky.”
In the 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey talked about their attempts to “build a healthy relationship.”
“We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard,” she said. “It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”
She said there’s still “something beautiful” about being married, though, and that she and Justin are committed to supporting one another and growing as a couple.
“At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him,” she added.
She explained that she said that when she and Justin were first married, adding that “marriage is always going to be hard” and require work.
“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable,” she told the publication.
She added, “Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”
In December 2019, Justin shared a video of himself playing hockey on his Instagram with the caption, “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands.”
Hailey was quick to back this up, commenting on the picture, “Fact.”
He responded, “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body.”
Later, during a December 2020 appearance on the talk show, he repeated this sentiment, saying, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out … It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”
He also added that “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” so she’s not ready to have kids yet. But’s he’s OK with that.
On the episode “Lake Day,” both Justin and Hailey talked about the most rewarding parts about marriage.
“We’ve had to work hard on our relationship but I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close, and so just solid with each other,” Hailey said. “And I mean, obviously, you’re my best friend.”
Justin responded, saying, “I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health.”
“Which is something that you’ve done amazing for me — you were there when I was really struggling,” the singer told Hailey.
“For a long time, I couldn’t do it. I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of people watching us at certain moments,” she told the publication.
She said it was difficult to be in a relationship “under the eyes of all” but that constantly trying to avoid PDA eventually got exhausting.
“The fact is, we love each other,” she said. “And there is really nothing to hide.”
Part of the caption read, “I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever.”
“One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book,” he said. “She’s so structured and routine and so responsible.”
He added that her structure inspired him to be more involved in his own contracts and to “realize that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want.”
Part of the caption read, “I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that I will never have to face. I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!”
“I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud,” she said. “Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”
She added that she and Justin were friends “for a really long time before there was anything romantic.” But they discussed shared visions for their futures, including marrying and starting a family young, before they even knew they wanted to start a relationship.
“I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not,” she said. “Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”
“I just felt like that was my calling,” he said. “Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.”
Ryan Good, one of Justin’s childhood friends added in the interview that Hailey is a “strong, consistent, stabilizing force in his life,” which was “something he was missing all those years.”
