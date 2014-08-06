Congressman Refuses To Accept Concession From 'Despicable' Opponent After Victory

screenshot via WXMI Congressman Justin Amash gives his victory speech.

Congressman Justin Amash (R-Michigan) cruised to victory in his hotly-contested primary race Tuesday night. But the libertarian-leaning pol had nothing kind to say about his opponent, Brian Ellis, or the “disgusting, despicable” campaign he ran.

In fact, Amash wouldn’t even take Ellis’ call to concede — letting it run to voicemail, according to FOX 17.

“I’m not talking to him. He’s going to have to apologise before I would ever consider talking to him,” Amash told the station after his victory. “He knowingly lied throughout the campaign. And then he has the audacity to call and pretend like there’s nothing wrong? That’s pretty low.”

Even in his victory speech itself, Amash tore into Ellis with fierce intensity.

“To Brian Ellis, you owe my family and this community an apology for your disgusting, despicable smear campaign. You had the audacity to try to call me today after running a campaign that was called the nastiest in the country. I ran for office to stop people like you,” he said.

Amash told FOX 17 he had several specific complaints about how Ellis ran his campaign. The incumbent said he was particularly offended by one of Ellis’ ads calling him “Al Qaeda’s best friend in Congress, and for good reason.”

“That’s about as disgusting and despicable as anything anyone’s ever seen anywhere in the country. My wife and kids have to go through that when they hear that stuff,” Amash said. “I’m an Arab-American and he had the audacity to say I’m ‘Al Qaeda’s best friend in Congress.’ That’s pretty disgusting. And he owes us an apology. He owes the community an apology for what he’s done.”

For his part, Ellis was much more charitable after his loss.

“Justin has won the race. We need to close ranks. Justin is the Republican nominee and Republicans need to get behind him,” he said. “We need to move forward.”

