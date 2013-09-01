GOP CONGRESSMAN: Military Members Keep Telling Me To Vote No On Syria

After President Obama delivered a speech in the Rose Garden where he said the United States “should” strike Syria following a deadly chemical weapons attack, Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) took to Twitter to dispute that claim with comments from those who would likely carry out that order.

“I’ve been hearing a lot from members of our Armed Forces,” Amash tweeted. “The message I consistently hear: Please vote no on military action against Syria.”

Now that Obama has deferred to congressional debate, a vote on striking Syria would likely come up on the week of Sep. 9. The President probably has the support of the Senate, but the vote could have some trouble in the House, as Josh Barro points out.

Since Amash’s initial tweet, he’s been retweeting comments that have been sent in from military members and veterans. Here’s a sampling:

@repjustinamash 13 year USAF vet here…thanks for actually appreciating our constitution! Vote no to actions in Syria! #constitution

— Mr. King (@derekking1980) August 31, 2013

@repjustinamash Former Army Ranger. 2 tours in Iraq. 1 tour in Afghanistan. Please vote no on military action in Syria.

— George (@jorge5863) August 31, 2013

@repjustinamash Army Veteran here. Paratrooper. 20 years. 2X in Iraq. Vote “no”. Please sir. No more nation building chicanery.

— Liberty_’66er (@Liberty_Radio66) August 31, 2013

@repjustinamash former Marine (not in your district) vote no please and thank you.

— CJ Denbo (@elDenbo) August 31, 2013

@repjustinamash Navy vet here. 9 years. I know you will vote no. Thank you!

— Matt Drennan (@DrennanMatt) August 31, 2013

