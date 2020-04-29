'Let's do this': Former Republican congressman Justin Amash launched a 2020 presidential exploratory committee

Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite In this July 24, 2103 file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Rep. Justin Amash, an Independent from Michigan, has launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

“Let’s do this,” Amash tweeted on Tuesday, along with a link to a website asking for donations.

A former Republican and member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, Amash made headlines over the last year for his sharp and frequent criticisms of President Donald Trump.

The Republican Party disowned Amash after he called for Trump’s impeachment. The congressman was the only non-Democratic lawmaker in the House of Representatives to vote in favour of impeaching Trump.

“Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash tweeted.

“Let’s do this,” he wrote, along with a link to his website. “We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honoured to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

A message on the homepage of Amash’s website struck a similar tone, saying Americans are ready “for something new.”

It continued: “For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfils its purpose and recognises its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.”

Amash made headlines over the last several years for his frequent clashes with the Trump White House, beginning as early as April 2017. Last May, Amash became the first Republican lawmaker to call for Trump’s impeachment based on the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in the Russia investigation.

The congressman said Trump’s actions “meet the threshold for impeachment” and he likely would have been indicted on obstruction of justice charges, had he not been president.

The Republican party apparatus disowned Amash after he called for Trump’s impeachment, and he also stepped down from the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.

“I have the highest regard for them, and they’re my close friends,” Amash said at the time. “I didn’t want to be a further distraction for the group.”

