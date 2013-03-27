REPORTS: There Are Already Signs The Supreme Court Will Reject California's Gay Marriage Ban

Early reports from the Supreme Court indicate that justices are asking some very sceptical questions about the arguments in favour of California’s Proposition 8.



From the Wall Street Journal:

Charles Cooper, the attorney representing Prop 8 backers, got less than a dozen words into his defence of traditional marriage before the Chief Justice John Roberts interrupted and asked him to address standing issues, and whether his clients even should be allowed to defend the 2008 California citizen initiative that banned gay marriage.

Here’s the first tweet from SCOTUS blog about the case:

Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.