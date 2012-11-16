Sorry Secessionists, Justice Scalia Won't Help You Out

The man who claims he only interprets the law as the nation’s founders originally wrote it won’t be siding with the secessionists any time soon.



A handful of states have posted petitions on the White House’s website stating their desire to secede from the union now that President Barack Obama has been elected.

But to do so would be a pretty lengthy battle, and, according to a 2006 letter from Scalia, a complete waste of time.

Legal blogger and lawyer Eric Turkewitz’s brother wrote Scalia years ago asking the justice’s opinion on secession while researching a political farce on Maine seceding from the union.

Surprisingly, Scalia wrote back. And perhaps even more surprisingly, he didn’t support the idea.

“I cannot imagine that such a question could ever reach the Supreme Court,” Scalia wrote. “To begin with, the answer is clear. If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.”

Check out the full letter Scalia sent to Turkewitz’s brother:

So far people from 47 states have filed petitions asking to secede, according to the Daily Caller.

But if Scalia’s opinion proves correct, they don’t actually have much of a chance.

