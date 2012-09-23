9 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Antonin Scalia

Photo: Karin Cooper/Washington National Opera
Justice Antonin Scalia is known for many things—being conservative, cantankerous, and even a little scathing.But there’s another side to Scalia.
The man likes to have a good time, and he’s found an unlikely friend in one of the court’s more liberal justices.
Antonin Scalia grew up an only child, which was unusual for a Catholic.
He met his wife, Maureen McCarthy, in 1960, and their family has been growing since.
Despite their opposing political opinions, the two are the closest members of the current Supreme Court.
The Ginsburgs and the Scalias actually began having New Year's Eve dinner together in 1982. We're not sure what they talk about, though.
Maybe they talk about the opera.
In 2009, Scalia and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared as party guests in Richard Strauss's 'Ariadne auf Naxos,' and a cast member sat on his lap.
'I didn't consider it my, you know, most notable theatrical performance,' Scalia told the Washington Post. 'It didn't take much talent. But I thoroughly enjoyed it.'
In fact, Justice Scalia played monthly games with the likes of the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist, former Nixon lawyer Leonard Garment, and attorney Robert Bennett.
It has been scientifically proven. A study of the Supreme Court in 2004 showed that Justice Scalia triggered 77 laughs in the term.
That made him 19 times funnier than Justice Ginsburg, according to one analysis.
During his confirmation hearings in 1986, there was such fervor over his ethnicity that a number of people from the crowd shouted out, 'I'm Italian, too.'
Scalia was asked once if he was the 'iPod type' when he was on the WQXR, New York's classical music station.
'When I go on aeroplanes and, you know, I have a chatty pair of adolescents behind me driving me nuts,' he replied, 'I just put on my earphones and turn on some Baroque music that enables me to survive.'
President Gerald Ford appointed Scalia as the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Council. He then testified before congressional committees over executive privilege.
