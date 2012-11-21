Justice Scalia Can't Believe How Illiterate Some Americans Are

Photo: Getty

The Supreme Court’s most outspoken justice went on a bit of tirade this weekend about the illiteracy of the American people.He isn’t too impressed with their grammar either.



Scalia bemoaned “the illiterates who communicate with the public” on airlines, according to Law Blog.

In a wide-ranging talk meant to publicize his new book, Scalia criticised everything from American flight attendants’ poor grammar — they say “it’s required that your luggage is under the seat in front of you” rather than “be under the seat” — to the country’s dismal reading lists, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Monday.

Scalia called it a “disgrace” that so few Americans have read Alexander Hamilton’s and James Madison’s “Federalist Papers.”

Everyone should also read Alexis de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America,” the justice says.

And don’t think you can get by with simply skimming the tomes. Either read it cover to cover or don’t bother, Scalia advises.

DON’T MISS: Justice Scalia Is Apparently A Huge Fan Of David Foster Wallace >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.