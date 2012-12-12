Scalia Defends Controversial Opinions About Gays At Princeton

Justice Antonin Scalia at the Northern Virginia Technology Council in 2003.

Photo: Getty Images/Alex Wong

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia went head-to-head Monday night with a gay student at Princeton University over the jurist’s opinions about homosexuality.Duncan Hosie took issue with Scalia equating laws banning sodomy to laws against bestiality and murder.



“It’s a form of argument that I thought you would have known, which is called the ‘reduction to the absurd,'” Scalia said, according to the Associated Press. “If we cannot have moral feelings against homosexuality, can we have it against murder? Can we have it against other things?”

The high court’s most outspoken justice stressed he wasn’t equating sodomy and murder, but rather the bans on both, the AP reported.

Scalia’s views on homosexuality will be a huge source of debate in March, when the court is scheduled to hear arguments in the two gay marriage cases it recently agreed to take on.

For his part, Hosie told the AP he wasn’t impressed with the justice’s answer, saying he thinks Scalia’s writing has a tendency to “dehumanize” gays.

DON’T MISS: A Technicality Could Torpedo Gay Marriage Opponents In California >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.