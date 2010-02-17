Justice Scalia Goes Hollywood

Screenwriter Daniel Turkewitz was working on a comedy treatment and had a question about whether a state has the right to secede from the Union.



So he did what anyone might want to do (but probably wouldn’t) — he wrote the Supreme Court justices and former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and asked them.

Guess who responded? Our guess would have been none, but we would have been wrong. Turkewitz got a personal letter from Justice Antonin Scalia. His answer was a resounding no.

This tale of Scalia’s unofficial opinion on state succession was written up this week by Turkewitz’s brother, Eric, on his site, New York Personal Injury Law Blog. Eric Turkewitz’s post also has a PDF of letter, on official Supreme Court stationery, dated Halloween of 2006.

It sounds more like April Fool’s, but the moral of this story is you never know what will garner someone’s interest, even someone with a fair amount of actual important things on their plate. And also, the conservative Texans looking to secede may have one less friend on the Court than they might have expected.

Read, the full story here.

