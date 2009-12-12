Justice Sandra Day O'Connor Reads John Grisham

No offence to John Grisham (who we are sure is a loyal Law Review reader), but we were a bit surprised to hear retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is a fan of his.



We somehow didn’t picture the Justice curling up with a legal thriller. But apparently lawyers could learn a lot from one of his recent books.

O’Connor was talking to the ABA Journal about the problems with contested, campaign-funded elections, and, to illustrate her point, asked if they had read The Appeal.

The book is about the owner of a chemical company trying, with money and influence, hand picking a young man to run for the state’s Supreme Court ot help secure a decision in his company’s favour.

O’Connor told the Journal that judges who have to raise campaign funds from companies and lawyers who appear in front of them have an insurmountable appearance of impropriety issue.

“What the people need and want at the end of the day is a fair and impartial judiciary, one that’s qualified, fair and impartial,” O’Connor said. “It is much more difficult to achieve that by using popular campaign-funded elections.”

