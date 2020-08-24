There's a nod to the Joker in the new 'Justice League' trailer and fans aren't sure what to make of it

Warner Bros. Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ trailer opens on a ravaged Earth overrun by Darkseid’s parademons.

Director Zack Snyder debuted a new trailer for his version of “Justice League” that’s coming to HBO Max next year.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed nods to the Joker in the trailer.

They’re likely just fun Easter eggs that don’t have any bearing on the movie as a whole.

The Joker makes a tiny appearance in the official trailer for Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” that you may not have noticed during a first watch.

Return to the beginning of the trailer and you can spot the Joker’s calling card blowing across the wind.

Warner Bros. A Joker card can briefly be seen in the apocalyptic nightmare sequence of the future.

Fans aren’t sure what to make of the minor nod to the Clown Prince of Crime.

Did you catch the Joker card blowing in the ruins in the nightmare!? #THESNYDERCUT Who has Knightmare Batfleck with the card on his gun? — ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? (@truthlovefaith) August 22, 2020

What does this mean? Is the Joker going to appear in “Justice League”?



Probably not.

This is likely one of a few fun Easter eggs that Snyder threw in for fans. After all, the SnyderCut of “Justice League” wouldn’t be happening without the fans.

The scene in which we see the Joker card fly by is from a nightmare scenario of the future that was first teased in “Batman v Superman.”

In “BvS,” we learned this version of the Joker, played by Jared Leto, killed Batman’s second Robin, Jason Todd. In an apocalyptic vision of the future, Batman was seen wearing a costume where he had the Joker’s playing card taped to a gun. It’s not easily seen in the film, but there are photos showing Affleck’s Batman holding the weapon.

Joker card on Batman’s gun in the #SnyderCut trailer!! ???????? now seems like a good time to #ReleaseTheAyerCut too! because obviously it can’t make much sense that Joker is in Justice League UNLESS you also release David Ayer’s hard work that deserves to be seen as well#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/qr6fmM1LSs — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) August 23, 2020

If anything, the playing card showed that someone more chaotic and destructive than the Joker – Darkseid – succeeded in destroying the world and Batman’s greatest enemy. We’ll finally see him unleash his wrath on Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the “Justice League” next year.

Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” will debut on HBO Max in four one-hour parts in 2021.

