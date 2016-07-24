Warner Bros. just showed the first 'Justice League' teaser trailer at Comic-Con and fans went crazy

Warner Bros. surprised fans with some footage for next year’s big DC team-up movie, “Justice League.”

The movie’s only been in production for a short time, but director Zack told the crowd in attendance they prepped footage for fans in attendance.

Warner Bros. shortly released the footage afterward online which shows Batman and Wonder Woman going around recruiting members for the Justice League. Ezra Miller’s The Flash was easy to convince by Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck).

“Justice League” will be in theatres in November 2017.

