The 'Justice League' Movie Is Coming In 2017

Warner Bros. and DC are finally ready to go head to head with Disney and Marvel at theatres.

Wednesday morning, during a Time Warner investors meeting, Warner Bros.’ Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara announced a huge slate of 10 upcoming films to be released from 2016 through 2020 ranging from a “Flash” movie to a “Wonder Woman” standalone film.

The biggest announcement was a confirmation on an upcoming “Justice League” film which will be broken up into two parts.

“Justice League Part One” will be directed by “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justicel” director Zack Snyder. Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, and Ben Affleck will reprise their roles as Superman, Lois Lane, and Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The film will be released 2017.

A sequel, with the working title “Justice League Part Two,” will debut in 2019.

The big superhero team film is DC and Warner Bros.’ answer to Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers” series. The 2012 film made more than $US1.5 billion at the box office.

Here’s the entire film schedule from the press release:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.