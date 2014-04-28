Warner Bros. Finally Announces 'Justice League' Movie

It was only a matter of time until this happened.

Warner Bros. confirmed it is working on a “Justice League” movie to follow the “Batman / Superman” film currently in the works, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Like Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers,” the film is expected to assemble a group of superheroes based on the DC Comics.

Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel”) will direct his third film in the DC universe.

Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck are expected to reprise their roles as Superman and Batman / Bruce Wayne respectively.

Recently, Gal Gadot (“Fast & Furious 6”) was cast as Wonder Woman / Diana Prince, while Ray Fisher was just cast as Cyborg, two more regular Justice League members.

The comics have seen various incarnations of the Justice League group. The heroes who make regular appearances include Aquaman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Green Arrow, Martian Manhunter, and Cyborg.

All but the Martian Manhunter appear on the cover of the rebooted “Justice League” comic from 2011.

DC Comics The rebooted ‘Justice League’ comic from 2011.

Green Arrow currently has a series on the CW while a Flash show is in the works.

No release date has been announced though WSJ believes it unlikely to come out prior to 2018.

The untitled “Batman / Superman” movie is set for release May 6, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.