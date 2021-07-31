Every DC universe movie, ranked from worst to best

1. “Wonder Woman” is still the best movie in the DCEU right now.

So you’re not a fan of the third act where Wonder Woman’s taking out the bad guy. Who cares? The rest of the film more than makes up for it.

One of the best movie scenes of the year occurs about an hour into “Wonder Woman.” Actress Gal Gadot debuts the superhero costume as she steps out of the trenches and slowly makes her way across a war-torn stretch of land during World War I called “No Man’s Land,” an area no one has been able to cross in over a year.

Bullets ricochet off her bracelets and she moves faster across the barren wasteland until she clears the other side of danger. It’s a scene of many which brought mothers, daughters, and women to tears while seeing the film in theaters.

In our original 2017 review of “Wonder Woman,” we called it one of the best superhero movies ever made:

“Not only does ‘Wonder Woman’ power through the potential pitfalls of the modern-day superhero movie — weak plot, boring villain, lackluster third act — but it also shows once and for all that a female-focused superhero movie can be as strong, heroic, thrilling, and funny as the guys’ (and, I predict, as profitable).”

Chris Pine is also a scene-stealer — and funny! (Who knew?)

But the best thing “Wonder Woman” may have done was kill off the hero’s love interest. It’s something Marvel movies haven’t had the guts to do. Plus, Diana Prince doesn’t need romance as a story crutch. She’s awesome on her own.