Superman actor teases a new dark look for the hero in 'Justice League'

Instagram/@henrycavill/DC Comics Superman may don a black suit in the upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie.

There’s a saying among superhero fans: Nobody stays dead in comics. That must go for superhero movies too, because even though Superman died at the end of “Batman v Superman,” he’s going to come back to life for “Justice League” — and he might wear a new costume.

Henry Cavill, the actor who has played the iconic superhero since 2013’s “Man of Steel,” shared a photo on Instagram that appears to be a close-up of Superman’s costume in the upcoming movie.

The picture is probably black and white to start with, but even then you can see that there’s no real colour difference between the Superman “S” shield and the surrounding fabric, meaning it’s probably all dark. It’s also a nice look at just how detailed the suit is — unnecessarily busy, even.



The DC movies have been widely criticised for being “darker and edgier” just for the sake of being, well, dark and edgy, but there’s actually a comic precedent for the new, literally darker costume.

In 1992, DC Comics killed off their flagship hero in a published a landmark series called “Death of Superman.” The Man of Steel dies while defending Metropolis from the rampaging monster Doomsday, just like he does in “Batman v Superman.”

In the wake of his death, four replacement Supermen compete to inherit his mantle, but the classic hero eventually came back to life thanks to a Kryptonian regeneration matrix, because sure. After he came back, Supergirl fashioned a new costume for him out of remnants of a black Kryptonian suit.

DC Comics Superman wears a black suit.

Superman rocked the black suit (and a dope mullet) for a while. The darker colours helped note the change in his return, but they were also a show of mourning, in a way. While he was dead, another supervillain destroyed the hometown of the hero Green Lantern. It was kind of a big deal.

Chances are “Justice League” isn’t going to borrow all those details, but Cavill’s tease of a black suit is yet another sign that story beats from “The Death of Superman” are going to be all over “Justice League.”

Still, you can’t help but notice that the comic book black suit has a big silver “S” shield, while the movie is all black everything because there can be no colour in Zack Snyder’s world.

