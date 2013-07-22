Huge 'Justice League' Superhero Movie May Be Coming In 2017

It’s DC vs. Marvel at the movies.



As Warner Bros. prepares to go to battle with Disney at theatres in 2015 with the newly announced Batman/Superman movie, The Hollywood Reporter says WB is also planning a “Flash” film and “Justice League” movie.

THR reports sources revealed plans for a “Flash” adaptation set for 2016 and a “Justice League” film for 2017.

Throughout DC history, there have been a few different members at any one time to the Justice League.

The original members contain Superman, Batman, the Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the Flash.

Other versions have included Hawkgirl/man, Black Canary, Green Arrow, Atom, and Zatanna.

The popular WB animated series included seven members with Flash and Wonder Woman.

At Comic-Con CW “Arrow” actor Stephen Arnell has said he’d love to be in a “Justice League” adaptation.

“I think that Green Arrow has an opportunity to mature in much the same way Iron Man did in the Marvel universe,” Arnell told SciFiNow.

“It’s always up to what’s popular at the moment,” he added. “Right now archery seems to be having a mini renaissance, so hopefully he can settle into a firm rotating member of the DC Justice League of America.”

