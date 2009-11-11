Justice Kennedy Demanded Pre-approval Of Quotes In Student Paper

It is not often a justice of the US Supreme Court gives a talk at a high school, even if that high school is Dalton, a private school on New York’s Upper East Side.



Naturally, the school newspaper wanted to cover the event. Not so naturally, Justice Anthony Kennedy wanted pre-approval of the article before it went to press.

New York Times Supreme Court reporter Adam Liptak discusses this First Amendment battle, or really, lack thereof, since Dalton had no problem with the request.

NYT: Justice Kennedy’s office had insisted on approving any article about a talk he gave to an assembly of Dalton high school students on Oct. 28.

Kathleen Arberg, the court’s public information officer, said Justice Kennedy’s office had made the request to make sure the quotations attributed to him were accurate.

The justice’s office received a draft of the proposed article on Monday and returned it to the newspaper the same day with “a couple of minor tweaks,” Ms. Arberg said. Quotations were “tidied up” to better reflect the meaning the justice had intended to convey, she said.

Continue reading here.

