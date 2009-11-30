Justice Kennedy Spoke At The White House Crashers' Wedding

The alleged White House party crashers Tareq and Michaele Salahi are getting a whole lot of attention, which at this point they may or may not want.



The Washington Post profiles the couple today, detailing the famous people they’ve met (Prince Charles!) and their glamorous life that is seeing its fair share of financial troubles. For all the details, the full article is here.

The Wall Street Journals’s Jess Bravin noted the article, via his Twitter, and pointed to a reason lawyers everywhere might be just a little jealous of the Salahis.

A Supreme Court justice spoke at their wedding! The wedding video is below. Justice Anthony Kennedy appears briefly at the 0.48 mark. Should you decide to stick around, the doves come in at 3:20.

Justice Kennedy is likely not enjoying seeing his name in the papers today — already this month he has had to deal with his office having required pre-approval of the school newspaper story at New York private school Dalton, and questions of whether he has done the same thing before. Kennedy, a staunch defender of free speech, was quite frustrated with the whole thing.



