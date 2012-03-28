LISTEN: Highlights From The Heated Discussion Over Obamacare At The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had some tough questions for Solicitor General Donald Verrilli in Day 2 of the arguments on Obamacare – the most important case the court is hearing since Roe vs. Wade.



Listen below as Justice Kennedy, Justice Scalia and Justice Grinsburg are tearing Verrilli apart.

Produced by Robert Libetti

