Bill Ackman's Massive Presentation: 'Justice Is A Dish Best Served Flame Broiled'

Last week, Bill Ackman’s special acquisition vehicle called Justice Holdings announced the acquisition of Burger King.Why Burger King?



In the following presentation cleverly titled “Justice is a dish best served flame broiled” Justice Holdings/Ackman make the argument that Burger King is in the midst of a major turnaround, with a huge opportunity to rebrand and remake the stores.

It’s a great presentation if only to see how a great investor thinks about a big turnaround opportunity.

