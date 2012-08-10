Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fell And Cracked Two Ribs Just Before Health Care Decision Came Down

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s oldest justice had a really stressful June.The month the health decision came down, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 79, fell and fractured two ribs, Reuters reported Wednesday in an exclusive interview.



But she kept up with her hectic schedule and doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon.

Ginsburg plans to remain on the bench for at least three years so she’ll retire at the same age as Justice Louis Brandeis – 82.

She might even stay on the bench well into her 80s, Ginsburg said, noting Brandeis was losing his eyesight.

“Brandeis had a problem I didn’t,” she said.

DON’T MISS: Key FBI Witness: ‘I Lied A Number Of Times’ To Investigators >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.